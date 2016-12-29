Rob Kardashian Taken to Emergency Room — as Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna Rush to His Side

Rob Kardashian has suffered a medical emergency which landed him in the hospital Wednesday night, a source tells PEOPLE.

The reality star’s mom Kris Jenner, 61, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed entering the West Hills hospital as well as Kardashian’s fiancée Blac Chyna, who arrived separately.

Kardashian, 29, was previously hospitalized for his type 2 diabetes last December — almost exactly one year ago today. After the incident, Kardashian revealed to PEOPLE that at the time, he had refused to take his insulin and was “nonstop throwing up” and “felt like I was going to die.”

It was then that the father of one knew he had to make some drastic lifestyle changes.

“When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes,” Kardashian said following the incident. “Chyna and I had a really big talk and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone.”

He went on to say that his diabetes was now gone, thanks to Chyna.