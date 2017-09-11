Over two months after Rob Kardashian targeted Blac Chyna in an explosive social media rampage, tensions between the ex-fiancés continue to simmer.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 30, and Chyna, 29, haven’t been able to reach a custody agreement over their 10-month-old daughter, Dream Renée, so the two will be forced to meet in court for their Sept. 18 hearing. (The former couple had been upholding an unwritten joint custody agreement that they’d established after their December 2016 split.)

“Rob is listening to advice from his family and instructions from his lawyer to behave,” says the source of Kardashian, who, on July 5, repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex— including three naked photos — on Instagram and Twitter, while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against Kardashian.

“Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble,” the source adds. “He isn’t happy about going to court, but he also isn’t agreeing with Chyna’s demands.”

The source says Kardashian — who has long struggled with his weight and depression — “isn’t healthy, and isn’t making huge efforts to get healthier, but he does really care about Dream.”

“He loves spending time with her,” the source says. “He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna.”

A second source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian was “basically told to shut up and lay low until he and Chyna come to an agreement.”

“There have been concerns that he will lose custody,” the insider adds. “He just can’t act mental on social media. It could be devastating for him.”

“Rob very much resents Chyna,” the source says. “He thinks she is evil. But for his daughter’s sake, he plans on staying calm.”

Last month, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE that the two stars were trying to reach an agreement.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” she said. “If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on Sept. 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

As of Friday Bloom told PEOPLE that the Sept. 18 date is still on.

In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE in July, Chyna — who also shares 4½-year-old son King Cairo with the rapper Tyga — maintained she’s committed to co-parenting baby Dream.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” she said. “I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”