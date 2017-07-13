While Rob Kardashian‘s famous family has yet to publicly comment on his ongoing drama with Blac Chyna, it appears that he’s been spending time with at least one of his sisters in the wake of the news: Khloé.

While she didn’t capture him on camera, Khloé indicated on Snapchat on Wednesday that she was with her brother and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Rob, Tristan and I are up early — about to get this early morning workout in,” she said in one video, filming the starry sky at dawn.

“Early birds get the worm,” Rob, 30, could apparently be heard saying in the background.

Later in the evening, Khloé, 33, took to Snapchat yet again to update fans on what the crew was up to.

“Dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko,” she said, filming herself.

Khloé’s Snapchats come just over a week after Rob’s explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Chyna, 29, in which he repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content on social media while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

A judge has since ordered the reality star to stay at least 100 ft. away from his ex. He is also banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children, per a set of restraining orders granted on Monday.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, noting that the family is focusing on ensuring the welfare of Rob and Chyna’s daughter Dream, 8 months.

“At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness,” said the source.

On Wednesday, another source told PEOPLE that Rob “finally” apologized to his family for his actions and admitted that pursuing a relationship with Chyna, who has a complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenners, was a “terrible idea.”

“Rob is very stubborn,” said the source. “It took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He’s finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it.”

A separate source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Rob’s family was “horrified at the entire thing.”

“Rob has been on such a good track lately and he used really poor judgment here and got emotional,” said the source. “In the end it’s about Dream, and Rob has to grow up and be mature enough to realize that and how this can impact her later in life.”

“Everyone has been skeptical about Chyna and her intentions from the get-go,” added the source. “But because Rob was so happy, that’s what mattered to them so they were as on board as they could be. But once there was a child involved, the game changed.”

Rob and Chyna are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.