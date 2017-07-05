Rob Kardashian's Instagram Gets Shut Down After Blac Chyna Rampage: 'Peep My Twitter'

Rob Kardashian‘s explosive social media rampage against his ex Blac Chyna isn’t over yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to Twitter on Wednesday to continue posting the same graphic and expletive-ridden content he had been sharing on Instagram all day before his account on the photo and video-sharing app was taken down, in which he accused Chyna of drug use and infidelity.

“Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol,” he tweeted.

Kardashian, 30, then tweeted the same highly graphic post he has shared a number times today already: a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which includes an alleged photo of Chyna’s exposed genital area. He also shared alleged photos of Chyna’s bare chest and behind, as well as a video of Chyna kissing a man in bed.

The reality star also put Chyna on blast in a series of tweets that followed the explicit images.

“But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months,” he wrote. “Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat.”

“But she couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and f—ed way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad,” he continued. “We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out.”

“Soon as Kylie [Jenner] and Tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same,” Kardashian tweeted. “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

Chyna, 29, initially responded to the onslaught of messages in a Snapchat post, alleging that Kardashian hit her. The Snapchat has since been taken down, and neither Kardashian nor Chyna have responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source close to Chyna told PEOPLE that she is the victim in this situation: “She’s had to have a new phone number every month and constantly has to change her number,” said the source. “While everyone is writing stories and thinking it’s fun gossip, it’s actually dangerous.”

Meanwhile, a legal expert told PEOPLE Kardashian could be subject to criminal charges for sharing the explicit photos on social media.

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” said Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC. “Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex.”

Goldberg — who does not represent Chyna or Kardashian — says that California, where both parties reside, has “very, very strong non-consensual pornography laws.”

In 2013, revenge porn was made a crime under the California Penal Code. According to the state’s law, it is a criminal misdemeanor to intentionally distribute identifiable images of another person’s intimate body parts “under circumstances in which the persons agree or understand that the image shall remain private, the person distributing the image knows or should know that distribution of the image will cause serious emotional distress, and the person depicted suffers that distress.”

If charged, Kardashian could face up to six months in jail and a fine, according to Goldberg. Goldberg also noted that Kardashian could be subject to civil action, should Chyna choose to pursue a lawsuit against him.

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. They got engaged just months later, in April. In May, the two announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, last November.

PEOPLE confirmed the two had called off their engagement in February.