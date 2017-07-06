Inside Rob Kardashian's Health Struggles: Everything He and His Family Have Said Over the Years

STEPPING AWAY FROM KUWTK

To avoid the public spotlight, Kardashian took a two-year hiatus from his family’s reality show. While hosting the Architects of Change event with Maria Shriver in January 2016, Kris Jenner spoke on her son’s behalf and addressed his mental health struggles. “I think that it was just the perfect time for him to take a little hiatus,” she said. “We just said, ‘Get well. Feel better.’ He was depressed and just wasn’t feeling good and didn’t know why.” When Shriver asked if it was hard to have one member of the family wanting more privacy when the rest of them are living their lives very much in the the public eye, Jenner said, “it would be really hard” but added that Kardashian “wants to still come back and shoot the show.”

“He just wants to feel better,” Jenner explained. “It’s not that he doesn’t want to be on the show. It’s just he wasn’t feeling good.”