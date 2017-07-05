Rob Kardashian Shared Sweet Photos with Baby Dream 1 Day Before Explosive Instagram Rant

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back in the headlines thanks to the 30-year-old’s latest Instagram rant targeting the mom of two. But just hours before the social media takedown, Kardashian was the picture-perfect father in sweet photos of himself and the pair’s 7-month-old daughter, Dream Renée.

Less than a day before extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts filled Kardashian’s Instagram account, fans saw a softer side of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star as he played doting dad to the infant on America’s Independence Day.

“Babbbby girl,” he captioned a shot of himself holding the smiling baby girl.

The group of photos showed the new dad sitting in a swimming pool with his young daughter, who was all smiles as she sat perched in her father’s arms and lounged on a unicorn float.

The daddy-daughter duo appeared to have a great time at Khloé Kardashian‘s July 4th bash on Tuesday.

“Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! Love,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of himself and Dream that shows the little girl giving the camera an adorable smile.

The good times did not seem to last for the star, though. His latest social media battle with 29-year-old Chyna seems to be the fiercest of them all.

He blasted his ex-fiancée in a series of headline-making Instagram posts, some of which have since been taken down, with explicit photos and shocking allegations about Chyna.

Chyna responded to the onslaught of messages with her own explosive allegations in a since-deleted Snapchat post. (Neither Kardashian nor Chyna immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

In another highly graphic (and ultimately deleted) post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which included a photo of Chyna’s exposed genital area.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life.”