People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian Shared Sweet Photos with Baby Dream 1 Day Before Explosive Instagram Rant

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back in the headlines thanks to the 30-year-old’s latest Instagram rant targeting the mom of two. But just hours before the social media takedown, Kardashian was the picture-perfect father in sweet photos of himself and the pair’s 7-month-old daughter, Dream Renée.

Less than a day before extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts filled Kardashian’s Instagram account, fans saw a softer side of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star as he played doting dad to the infant on America’s Independence Day.

“Babbbby girl,” he captioned a shot of himself holding the smiling baby girl.

Rob Kardashian with infant daughter Dream
Rob Kardashian/Instagram

The group of photos showed the new dad sitting in a swimming pool with his young daughter, who was all smiles as she sat perched in her father’s arms and lounged on a unicorn float.

The daddy-daughter duo appeared to have a great time at Khloé Kardashian‘s July 4th bash on Tuesday.

“Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! Love,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of himself and Dream that shows the little girl giving the camera an adorable smile.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

The good times did not seem to last for the star, though. His latest social media battle with 29-year-old Chyna seems to be the fiercest of them all.

He blasted his ex-fiancée in a series of headline-making Instagram posts, some of which have since been taken down, with explicit photos and shocking allegations about Chyna.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Chyna responded to the onslaught of messages with her own explosive allegations in a since-deleted Snapchat post. (Neither Kardashian nor Chyna immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

In another highly graphic (and ultimately deleted) post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which included a photo of Chyna’s exposed genital area.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life.”