Rob Kardashian Is Doing ‘Okay’ After Custody Agreement with Blac Chyna: Dream ‘Is His Focus,’ Source

On Friday, Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna agreed to share joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter Dream, and Kardashian is ready to focus his efforts on raising his only child

“Rob is okay. Ultimately, he mostly cared about hashing out a custody agreement for Dream. He loves his baby girl and she is his focus,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Rob and Chyna have other issues they need to figure out, but this is a good start. Rob knows it was a huge mistake to get involved with Chyna, but baby Dream is his world. She is the most special gift,” says the source.

“Rob’s family keeps being supportive. There is no more, ‘What did we tell you?’ attitude. They just want Rob to move on,” says the source. “They all love baby Dream. They want Rob and Chyna to get along, because it benefits Dream.”

On Saturday, the 3o-year-old shared an adorable picture of Dream on Twitter calling her, “my twin.”

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told PEOPLE on Friday. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Still, Bloom says “this agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller-coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. The pairing initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: She shares a son with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s now-former boyfriend Tyga and is best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian West. (Chyna also used to be close to Kardashian West when she was dating Tyga but the friendship fizzled out when Jenner started dating the rapper.)

Kardashian and Chyna feuded on social media throughout their relationship, but the tension reached its peak on July 5 when Kardashian repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on Instagram and Twitter — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.