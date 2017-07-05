Rob & Chyna's Latest Flare-Up: Kardashian Puts 'Cheating' Ex on Blast with Explicit Photos & Text Receipts

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are battling it out on social media — again.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 30, took to Instagram to blast his ex Chyna, 29, in a series of extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captioned a video of Chyna kissing an unidentified man. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

In another post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and “the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with.”

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills,” he wrote. “More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p— and everything and said she gonna come f— me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f—ing including me … @ferraritru3.”

In another highly graphic post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which included a photo of Chyna’s exposed genital area.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”

Kardashian then shared a photo of the man allegedly at the center of the drama.

“And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in,” he wrote. “The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months.”

“I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself,” he continued. “Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as f— for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here f—ing someone that everyone f—s including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the pair went public with their romance. The relationship initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: Chyna shares a son with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s former boyfriend Tyga, and is also best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, last November. PEOPLE confirmed the two had called off their engagement in February, and in the months since, the status of their relationship has remained unclear, though the two appeared to have been on relatively good terms.