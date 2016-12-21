What About Dream? How Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s ‘Toxic’ Relationship Impacts Their Baby Girl

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s tumultuous romance is already creating an unhealthy environment for their young daughter, Dream, an insider tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“It’s really sad for Dream,” the source says. “She is going to be with her mom, but of course Rob wants to be with her too.”

Over the weekend, the pair got into an explosive fight, leading Chyna to move out of their shared home with 5-week-old Dream in tow.

Kardashian, 29, later apologized for the drama, writing on social media: “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that the root of much of the couple’s problems comes from Kardashian, who “lashes out at Chyna over ridiculous stuff.”

The back-and-forth doesn’t bode well for Chyna, 28, and Kardashian’s infant daughter.

“It’s just not a healthy situation for her parents to be fighting constantly,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

Before his Instagram admission, Kardashian told his followers that Chyna wouldn’t let him see their baby, writing, “She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either.”

Although Chyna appeared to accept Kardashian’s apology, the source says, “Chyna loves Rob, but I don’t think she’s in love with him. But he is obsessed with her. He’s infatuated.”

“And she knows she can control him and call the shots in the relationship,” the source adds. “It’s a toxic relationship. And they’re both so dramatic.”