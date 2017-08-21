Rob & Chyna in Court! Custody Battle over Baby Dream 'Could Get Very Ugly,' Source Warns

Almost two months after Rob Kardashian targeted Blac Chyna in an explosive social media rampage, things between the ex-fiancés aren’t looking good.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 30, and Chyna, 29, haven’t reached a custody agreement over their 9-month-old daughter, Dream Renée. Though they’ve been attempting to work out their differences beyond the courtroom ahead of their Sept. 18 hearing, a satisfying compromise doesn’t seem likely.

“Rob and Chyna only have contact with their lawyers present,” says the source, who notes that the two “disagree on several issues when it comes to Dream.”

According to the insider, Kardashian is taking issue with Chyna’s demands for more custody and financial support. The former couple had been upholding an unwritten joint custody agreement that they’d established after their December 2016 split.

But lawyers got involved after Kardashian went on Instagram and Twitter on July 5 to repeatedly share graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against Kardashian.

“Things are pretty tense right now,” says the source. “Rob won’t give into Chyna’s demands. It could get very ugly.”

FROM PEN: Blac Chyna on the Shocking Moment Rob Kardashian Uploaded Her Most Intimate Photos Online

Earlier this month, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE that the former couple are attempting to reach an agreement.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” she said. “If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on Sept. 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE in July, Chyna — who also shares 4½-year-old son King Cairo with the rapper Tyga — maintained she’s committed to “co-parenting” baby Dream with Kardashian.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” she said. “I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”