Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s wedding is still on — though when it will happen is a big question.

“They are together, but not living together,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though.”

Regarding recent reports that his fiancée has been spending time with other men, the source shares that “Rob would definitely not be happy.”

“One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her,” continues the source. “Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys, will cause another epic fight.”

In December, Kardashian and his fiancee parted ways after Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked, with the anonymous hacker claiming she had left Kardashian and they were going to “expose” the reality star and how she was using Kardashian while allegedly cheating on him with other men.

The hack eventually led to an explosive fight, causing Chyna to move out with their 3-month-old daughter, Dream, in tow. Kardashian was quick to vent on social media.

“I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way,” he said, adding that “Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me.”

Chyna responded to Kardashian with an Instagram post of her own, which has since been deleted, in which she called Kardashian “SAD & PATHETIC” and defended herself against his cheating suspicions.

Soon after, Kardashian issued a public apology, and asked for prayers as he seeks help for any emotional baggage that has haunted him through his tumultuous relationship with Chyna.

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” Kardashian, 29, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”