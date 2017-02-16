Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Split

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s romance has come to an end — PEOPLE can confirm the fiancés have called it quits.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

The pair, who went public with their relationship in January 2016, initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: Chyna shares a son with Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend Tyga, and is also best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

Rob, 29, proposed to Chyna, 28, in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter in November.

Throughout the relationship, the couple experienced their fair share of ups and downs. Initially, Rob’s family chose to remain silent and didn’t acknowledge the news of their engagement. At the time, sources told PEOPLE it caused major friction within the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with Kylie and sister Khloé Kardashian taking the news the hardest.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Open Up About Family Feuds and Missing Kim’s Wedding

The family eventually came around, but filming their E! reality show Rob & Chyna put a strain on the relationship and stressed out Rob, who had previously lived as a recluse for two years prior to his relationship with the model/entrepreneur. Much of their fighting was documented on the show, including screaming matches, therapy sessions and even a paternity test.

In happier times, Rob exclusively told PEOPLE that Chyna got him through his “darkest times.”

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time,” he said in August. “She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we’d just talk. She’s surrounded me with a lot of positivity. From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends.”