Rob Kardashian Is ‘Just a Bitter Ex-Boyfriend’ Says Source of Blac Chyna Attack: ‘The Loser in This Is Dream’

Things between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have again taken a turn for the toxic. Now a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE there’s an innocent victim in it all.

“She’s just fine,” the source reveals when asked how Chyna, 29, is doing after Kardashian, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning with an onslaught of rants and nude pictures of the mother of two. “He’s just a bitter ex-boyfriend. The loser in this is Dream.”

The couple’s 7-month-old daughter, is at the center of some of Kardashian’s most recent claims about Chyna. Says the source, “What man would post pictures of his daughter’s mom like that and shame and disparage her?” While the couple have been apart for a “very long time” the source reveals, visitations with their daughter have been arranged through their nannies.

As for Chyna, the latest spat with Kardashian — who shared what appeared to be her phone number on social media Wednesday — was to be expected. “This is the tip of the iceberg of what she’s dealing with every day,” the source claims, “She’s had to have a new phone number every month and constantly has to change her number. While everyone is writing stories and thinking it’s fun gossip, it’s actually dangerous.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Split

Many are speculating that Kardashian’s latest posts could have huge legal ramifications, but the source says Chyna’s focus is on her daughter. “Everyone has their limit, of course. But it’s not going to be a public fight. She doesn’t need the money and she doesn’t fight Rob like that.”

Just ahead of this latest debacle the reality star was in a great mood. “Chyna threw a beautiful boat party with a bunch of friends last night and watched the fireworks at the marina over the water,” says a source. After all this, the source says her next step is simple. “She’ll talk to her friends and continue being a good mom.”

A rep for Chyna declined to comment, and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.