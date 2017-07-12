Rob Kardashian 'Finally!' Apologizes to Family & Admits Blac Chyna Relationship 'Was a Terrible Idea': Source

A week after Rob Kardashian‘s social media tirade against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, the reality star has apologized to his family — and now admits their relationship was a “terrible idea,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“He did apologize. Finally!” the source says of the 30-year-old, who has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 ft. away from his ex and is banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children, per a set of restraining orders granted on Monday.

“Rob is very stubborn,” the source continues. “It took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He is finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it.”

The source claims Kardashian’s meltdown — in which he repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna, 29, while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity — was instigated by the fact that his ex was involved with other men.

“He trusted Chyna and flipped out when he realized she was hooking up with other guys. He got overheated and it was a spontaneous reaction of of anger,” says the source. “This is not the person he wants to be.”

Despite the legal drama, Chyna has said she is committed to “co-parenting” her 8-month-old daughter Dream with Kardashian.

“Rob wants to focus on spending time with Dream. He loves Dream and thinks she is the best,” says the source. “It makes him very happy to spend time with her. He is a great dad. Rob has promised his family this will never happen again.”

As for the apology, the Kardashians and Jenners have remained silent on social media but an insider has told PEOPLE the family is “deeply disappointed and frustrated” with Rob because of his online outburst.

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” adds the insider. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”

And, indeed, in statements made by the exes’ attorneys after Chyna’s court appearance on Monday, both parents maintained that their first priority is ensuring the welfare of their daughter.

But despite the disappointment, a source close to the family has said Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner has been helping from afar as she is on vacation with boyfriend Corey Gamble in St. Tropez.

Jenner hired lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with Jenner’s late husband Robert Kardashian Sr. on the 1996 O.J. Simpson murder trial — to represent her son as he faces a possible restraining order from Chyna. “She is getting updates about Rob and Chyna,” explained the family source. “She of course really cares what happens.”

Chyna and Kardashian are scheduled to return to court for a hearing on Aug. 8.