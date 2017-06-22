15 Celeb Couples Whose Relationships Totally Failed (or Prevailed!) on Reality TV

LAUREN BUSHNELL & BEN HIGGINS

Relationship status: Engagement is off

It was a picture-perfect romance that began on Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016, and officially came to an end in May 2017. Bushnell, who starred alongside Higgins on their own reality show — Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, shortly after The Bachelor — told PEOPLE that filming the spinoff put a serious strain on their relationship.

“I was like, ‘I can still do it. There’s so much love there for one another. If I can get through The Bachelor, I can get through this no problem — at least we get to spend time together,’ ” she recalled. “But that was a really high-stress situation. I didn’t feel like I got the support that I needed when we were filming that — just from everyone."