15 Celeb Couples Whose Relationships Totally Failed (or Prevailed!) on Reality TV

1 of 15
LAUREN BUSHNELL & BEN HIGGINS
Relationship status: Engagement is off
It was a picture-perfect romance that began on Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016, and officially came to an end in May 2017. Bushnell, who starred alongside Higgins on their own reality show — Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, shortly after The Bachelor — told PEOPLE that filming the spinoff put a serious strain on their relationship.
“I was like, ‘I can still do it. There’s so much love there for one another. If I can get through The Bachelor, I can get through this no problem — at least we get to spend time together,’ ” she recalled. “But that was a really high-stress situation. I didn’t feel like I got the support that I needed when we were filming that — just from everyone."
2 of 15
ROB KARDASHIAN & BLAC CHYNA
Relationship status: Rocky, but co-parenting
Following a whirlwind romance that would ultimately lead to an engagement and the arrival of baby daughter Dream, Kardashian and Chyna made the decision to call off their relationship. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE back in February 2017. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” A source told PEOPLE that Chyna was "fed up" with Kardashian's behavior. "Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” said the insider, who knows both Chyna and Kardashian. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”
3 of 15
JESSICA SIMPSON & NICK LACHEY
Relationship status: Divorced; both remarried
In what was maybe the best-known reality TV show focusing on a high-profile couple, MTV's Newlyweds centered on the lives of the recently married pair, whose day-to-day conversations and outings were documented for three seasons, from 2003 to 2005. The wedded bliss eventually came to an end following the pair's 2005 divorce; Simpson is now married to football player Eric Johnson, and Lachey is with TV personality Vanessa Minnillo Lachey. Despite the duo's demise, Simpson has no regrets about starring on the show. "It allowed people to come into my life, and to know me as a person, and I owe a lot of my support," she told Entertainment Tonight. "My fans came from that because people could relate to me."
4 of 15
JESSIE JAMES & ERIC DECKER
Relationship status: Married with two kids
Before tying the knot in 2013, the country crooner and her New York Jets wide receiver fiancé put their journey to the altar (as well as the road to parenthood in season two) at the forefront of their E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, which aired from 2013 to 2014. But despite their happy life, they have no intention of returning to reality TV anytime soon. "Never say never, but I just don't know how comfortable we are with having a camera crew around our children," James Decker told HuffPost Live. "The great thing about Instagram and Twitter and all that, is we're in control of what we want to put out there."
5 of 15
HEIDI MONTAG & SPENCER PRATT
Relationship status: Married with a baby on the way
They may not have scored their own spin-off show, but the pair – who go down in pop culture history as one of reality TV's most villainous couples – certainly made a name for themselves on The Hills, which not only documented the inception of Speidi but also the couple's many arguments and eventual wedding. "We thought we could do anything," Montag told PEOPLE of feeling invincible after gaining notoriety. "But then the reality of life sets in."
6 of 15
BILL & GIULIANA RANCIC
Relationship status: Married with one child
No strangers to TV, the E! correspondent and her businessman husband (the first winner of The Apprentice) starred on their own reality show, Giuliana & Bill, from 2009 to 2014. The stars, parents to 4-year-old son Edward Duke, deny having been affected by any reality TV curse that's led to the demise of other couples, however. "I think the difference between us and a lot of these other couples is, from the beginning our foundation was very strong," Rancic told Good Morning America. "And as the seasons pass, it’s actually easier to do the show. Like, we get it. We get that there's cameras around."
7 of 15
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & LAMAR ODOM
Relationship status: Divorced
Despite getting hitched after a month of courtship, the youngest Kardashian sister and the basketball player embarked on a high-profile, seemingly happy marriage that was documented on their TV series Khloé & Lamar. But what followed was a bevy of cheating rumors, a separation and the hospitalization of Odom after being found unconscious in a brothel. Kardashian officially filed for divorce for a second time in May 2016.
8 of 15
KENDRA WILKINSON & HANK BASKETT
Relationship status: Married with two kids
The former Girls Next Door star and pro athlete live by the adage "What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger." Following cheating allegations and an intense therapy session captured on the reality series Kendra on Top, the pair are stronger than ever. "We joke around now. We're way more fun than we used to be. We don't take it too seriously anymore like we used to," she told PEOPLE, referencing her husband's 2014 encounter with a transgender model that nearly ended their marriage. "The drama that we went through just shook us up. It ate us up and spit us out new people. I'm so thankful we both held on."
9 of 15
TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT
Relationship status: Married with five kids
Spelling and McDermott made their reality TV debut early on in their relationship, documenting their happy and trying times as well as the births of their first four children. The couple even decided to invite cameras in during challenging times, most notably following McDermott's admission to having cheated on Spelling, in the spin-off series True Tori. In April 2016, the pair cemented their union by getting engaged for a second time during a family vacation in Paris, and welcomed their fifth child together in March 2017.
10 of 15
CARMEN ELECTRA & DAVE NAVARRO
Relationship status: Divorced, but still friends
It was a passionate romance that made for great TV on 2003's 'Til Death Do Us Part, an MTV reality series that chronicled the newlyweds' lives together. After four years of marriage, the pair amicably called it quits – but have made it clear that they remain really good friendly almost a decade later. "May get lucky with this one tonight!" joked Navarro on Twitter in 2014, captioning a selfie with his ex-wife, with both their tongues touching.
11 of 15
ASHLEY HEBERT & J.P. ROSENBAUM
Relationship status: Married with two kids
The Bachelorette found love! Hebert handed the final rose to Rosenbaum at the end of the show's seventh season, which led to the couple's televised wedding, the arrival of 2-year-old son Fordham and 5-month-old daughter Essex together. But when it comes to reality show regrets, Hebert wishes she were more confident and trusting on the Bachelorette, while Rosenbaum has no regrets. "I was maybe a little cheesy at times, but I ended up with the girl, with a son," he said. "So far, the story's been great. I wouldn't have changed a thing."
12 of 15
SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE
Relationship status: Married
Kicking off with their MTV reality series The Osbournes – which ran from 2002 to 2005 – there has been no shortage of drama for the musical family. Most recently, cheating allegations (which were later confirmed to be true) threatened to end Sharon and Ozzy's 33-year marriage. But following a brief split, the pair reconciled with The Talk host addressing the incident: "I forgive. It's going take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage ... I just can't think of my life without him."
13 of 15
HOLLY MADISON & HUGH HEFNER
Relationship status: Split; married to other people
Despite life at the Playboy mansion being portrayed as glamorous beyond belief on the ultra-successful E! series The Girls Next Door, Madison – who previously served as the Playboy founder's No. 1 girlfriend – trashed her time living at the California residence, and spoke of her emotional distress when dealing with Hefner. "I'd invested every part of myself in the mansion and had nothing waiting for me outside those gates," Madison wrote in her tell-all memoir. "I felt so trapped and so vulnerable to his criticisms." Madison has since married and is now mother to two kids, while Hefner tied the knot with Crystal Harris in a lavish affair in 2012.
14 of 15
ICE-T & COCO AUSTIN
Relationship status: Married with one child
The rapper-turned-actor and model Austin prove that starring on a reality series may not always have unfortunate repercussions. Since premiering their show, Ice Loves Coco, and subsequent talk show, Ice & Coco, fans have fallen head-over-heels with the sweet couple, who welcomed their first child together, Chanel, in 2015, after 13 years of marriage.
15 of 15
BRITNEY SPEARS & KEVIN FEDERLINE
Relationship status: Divorced; he's remarried
The whirlwind romance may have led to a three-year marriage and two sons, but the couple's five-episode reality series, Chaotic, is immortalized in pop culture history, whether Spears likes it or not. "I would never do something like that again," she told U.K.'s The Telegraph. "Actually, that was really bad. That was probably the worst thing I've done in my career."
