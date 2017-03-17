Kris Jenner Celebrates Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday: 'I Am So Proud of the Man You Have Become'

Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say. You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father. There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian!

The reality star turns 30 on Friday, and as per tradition, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner was up bright and early to celebrate the milestone on social media.

“Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!!” she captioned an adorable collage on Instagram with photos of her son throughout the years. “I love you more than words can say. You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son.”

“I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father,” she continued. “There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Confesses He Wanted a Boy, But Calls Daughter Dream His ‘Best Friend’

It’s certainly been a big year for Kardashian: The star, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years — proposed to Blac Chyna, 28, in April 2016. A month later, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed daughter Dream in November.

By January, PEOPLE confirmed that two had called off their engagement, and while he may be going through a tough time in the wake of the split, Kardashian’s focus is on his 4-month-old daughter.

A source told PEOPLE Wednesday that while Chyna is “giving pushback,” Kardashian wants dual custody of their child and Jenner, 61, is doing everything she can to support him.

“They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” said insider added. “Kris is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

And Jenner isn’t Kardashian’s only source of support: His sisters are completely behind him as he learns to navigate his new life as a single dad.

“The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly,” the source said. “They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!