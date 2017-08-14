Riverdale Red Carpet! See the Cast's First Appearance Since News of Romance Between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Bughead fans, rejoice: The hottest couple on TV (and maybe in real life?) is at the Teen Choice Awards.

That would be Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who attended the event ataL.A.’s Galen Center with their Riverdale castmates.

The Riverdale cast pulled double-duty as presenters at the night’s award while their breakout CW drama is nominated in seven categories — including Choice Drama TV Show and Choice TV Ship for “Bughead,” a.k.a. the fan-named relationship between Betty and Jughead, Reinhart and Sprouse’s characters.

The group’s appearance marks the first since Reinhart, 20, and Sprouse, 25, were spotted kissing and holding hands in July at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego.

For the latter’s recent birthday, Reinhart posted a sweet tribute to Instagram — a photo of Sprouse from the back, taken among foliage with a city skyline visible in the background.

“To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life,” she wrote alongside the image. “Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more.”

To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more 🌙 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

🌾 A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

FROM PEN: A Series of Unfortunate Events Doesn’t Shy Away From Dark Moments

A talented photographer, Sprouse has shared many a snap of Reinhart on his own Instagram account, offering little in the way of insight into their off-screen dynamic other than gorgeous artistry and flower emojis.

“Blackbird,” the actress captioned one stunning black-and-white photo series captured by Sprouse, taken in a field of flowers.

I'm not saying you should inhale helium… but here's a video of @colesprouse and I on set during episode 11. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 3, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

First day of Coachella was a success. But I lost my cute bracelet from Mexico last night which is entirely disappointing. If you see it, ya know, hit me up. #hmlovescoachella #hmpartners A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

RELATED: Riverdale: 5 Things to Know About the Cast

The cast is extremely close with one another, regularly sharing photos and videos of their time together both on and off set, posing for campaigns together, sharing silly inside jokes and even attending Coachella as a group in April.

“I can’t even describe how lucky we are,” Reinhart told PEOPLE in January of her castmates’ tight-knit dynamic. “I feel like this is rare, what we have with each other is rare.”

Riverdale will makes its return to the CW on Oct. 11, with season 2 premiering at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.