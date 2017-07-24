Life Imitates Art! Are Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Dating?

Riverdale shippers rejoice! It seems as though costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse (a.k.a. Betty and Jughead on the show) are real-life lovebirds.

Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse’s maroon blazer at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego Saturday night, and the two were later seen canoodling, holding hands and kissing.

This news will likely be music to fans’ ears since the “Bughead” romance was a surprise crowd-pleaser on the CW show’s first season.

The two have yet to go public with their relationship status, but the coupling probably comes as no surprise to the eagle-eyed fans of the two stars who started speculating about a real-life romance back in May when Sprouse shared a photo of Reinhart on his Instagram.

Of course, Reinhart isn’t the only beauty who’s showed up on her cast mate’s feed — the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, 24, has also shared snaps of his other costars and has recently moonlighted for several magazines, snapping portraits of Kendall Jenner and Zendaya.

Until now the two actors have kept their romance low-key. Reinhart, 20, told PEOPLE in January that the entire cast has become very close friends and that they all enjoy spending time together.

“I can’t even describe how lucky we are,” she said. “I feel like this is rare, what we have with each other is rare.”