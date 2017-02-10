Rita Ora Dishes on Exes Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian and Plays Coy About Dating Zayn Malik: ‘Can We Not Go There?’

Rita Ora and Nick Viall were guests on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night. But while The Bachelor star may have been in the clubhouse, it was actually Ora’s love life that had host Andy Cohen talking.

Reading questions from viewers, Cohen pried the 26-year-old America’s Next Top Model host about her previous relationship with exes Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian, and her prior rumored romance with singer Zayn Malik.

“You know what, I feel like I’m getting completely roasted right now for no reason!” Ora said when asked about dating the former One Direction star, laughing and pointing to Viall. “He’s had four seasons of finding love, and I’m getting scrutinized for who the f— I’m dating. No way is this happening!”

As for Kardashian, whom she dated in 2012, Ora says she has “only positive vibes” for him and fiancée Blac Chyna. Of Harris, Ora was initially nervous about broaching the subject when a caller asked about his Twitter rant against ex Taylor Swift. Ora had, after all, been the subject of a tweet storm from Harris after they ended their relationship in the summer of 2014.

“Can we not go there right now?” she said. “Is this ‘Bring Rita’s Whole Past to the TV?’ ”

But she eventually opened up, explaining that time has healed their wounds. “We’re good friends now,” Ora said. “I don’t keep grudges with anybody. Everybody uses social media as they want. I choose not to, so that’s just my personal way to express myself. But everyone does their own thing.”

Asked if it’s weird looking in a magazine and seeing your ex with someone else, Ora acknowledged it was. “I don’t really read magazines that much any more, but [in] a usual breakup you don’t really see your ex all over the place,” she said.

As for how to move past that awkwardness, Ora had a good perspective. “You just take it with a pinch of salt and keep going with your own life and just make the most of what you are, you know what I mean?” she said.

Ora and Harris collaborated on her 2014 song “I Will Never Let You Down.” She told Marie Claire in 2015 that mixing business with pleasure had contributed to their relationship’s end.

“There was a reason why I split up with him. And there was a reason why I’m at this point in my life where I feel like I have so much musical freedom, and I don’t have to explain myself to anybody,” she told the magazine. “It was more of a thing where I was in awe. I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could do no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he’d never steer me wrong.”

She added of recovering from the relationship’s demise in an interview with Elle Canada, “There was a time when my friends were actually like, ‘We don’t recognize you anymore.'”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.