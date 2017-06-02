Rihanna Literally Steals the Show from LeBron James and Steph Curry at NBA Finals Game

Though much of the attention was focused on basketball, all eyes were on Rihanna.

Bad Gal RiRi made quite the entrance at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on Thursday, where the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers went head-to-head in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

In the first quarter, the songstress, 29, caught the eye of ESPN/ABC commentator Jeff Van Gundy, who couldn’t contain his excitement: “I don’t about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Are you kidding me?” he said.

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

And the moment quickly became a viral moment on social media.

"LISTEN BRUH RIHANNA SITTING RIGHT THERE YOU NEED TO BALL OUT TONIGHT" pic.twitter.com/Boot2M902C — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 2, 2017

When Rihanna is in attendance and your teammates letting you down pic.twitter.com/b4w6omKWkF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2017

And the cherry on top? Rihanna ended the game with a dab in the fourth quarter.

She was joined courtside by her personal assistant, Jennifer Rosales, and also chatted with Jay Z and Kevin Hart.

#Family #NBAFINALS #liveloveandlaugh A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

This is far from Rihanna’s first NBA game, nor her first Finals appearance.

Back in 2015, when the Warriors and Cavs first met in the Finals, it was revealed that the singer rooted very loudly for her favorite player, LeBron James, despite being seated next to VIPs, such as the owner of the opposing team.

“[Rihanna] was rooting for LeBron the whole game, and finally I got irritated and I said (whispering), ‘I am the owner of the Warriors,’” Joe Lacob said.