Fight Breaks Out at Comedian Ricky Harris' Funeral, Sherri Shepherd Calls It 'Disrespectful'

A fight erupted at the funeral of Everybody Hates Chris actor Ricky Harris on Tuesday, and a shocked Sherri Shepherd witnessed the whole thing.

“I can’t believe they’re fighting at a funeral!” Shepherd, 49, could be heard saying in the background as she filmed from the outside of the funeral home.

A fight at a funeral https://t.co/EPOHTKoP3Y — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 3, 2017

According to Shepherd, someone inside the funeral home went after Snoop Dogg (who was a childhood friend of Harris’s) and Snoop’s bodyguard tackled him.

“It’s so disrespectful. So disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd later posted a second video, along with the caption, “Everything is fine.”

Everything is fine https://t.co/LJdhhb3fv1 — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 3, 2017

Harris died in December at the age of 54. Harris sang in a church choir with Snoop when they were younger — and would go on to collaborate on Snoop’s 1993 Doggystyle, where Harris provided a hilarious and racy commentary on the track “W-Balls.”

Perhaps most memorable was Harris’ recurring role in the hit UPN/CW comedy Everybody Hates Chris. There, he played the neighborhood ne’er-do-well Malvo — an often foe of Chris Rock‘s childhood counterpart.

Harris is survived by his mother, ex-wife and two daughters.