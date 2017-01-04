Fight Breaks Out at Comedian Ricky Harris' Funeral, Sherri Shepherd Calls It 'Disrespectful'

A fight erupted at the funeral of Everybody Hates Chris actor Ricky Harris on Tuesday, and a shocked Sherri Shepherd witnessed the whole thing.
“I can’t believe they’re fighting at a funeral!” Shepherd, 49, could be heard saying in the background as she filmed from the outside of the funeral home.
According to Shepherd, someone inside the funeral home went after Snoop Dogg (who was a childhood friend of Harris’s) and Snoop’s bodyguard tackled him.
“It’s so disrespectful. So disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd later posted a second video, along with the caption, “Everything is fine.”
Harris died in December at the age of 54. Harris sang in a church choir with Snoop when they were younger — and would go on to collaborate on Snoop’s 1993 Doggystyle, where Harris provided a hilarious and racy commentary on the track “W-Balls.”
Perhaps most memorable was Harris’ recurring role in the hit UPN/CW comedy Everybody Hates Chris. There, he played the neighborhood ne’er-do-well Malvo — an often foe of Chris Rock‘s childhood counterpart.
Harris is survived by his mother, ex-wife and two daughters.