Richard Hatch, Star of Battlestar Galactica, Dies at 71: Report

Richard Hatch, the star of Battlestar Galactica, has reportedly died, according to TMZ. He was 71.

According to TMZ, Hatch entered hospice care a few weeks back and battled pancreatic cancer.

Born in Santa Monica, California, Hatch was widely known for his starring role as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica (1978-79) series and as Tom Zarek in the revived Battlestar Galactica (2004-09).

On Tuesday, Battlestar writer Ronald D. Moore took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of the series star. “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family,” he tweeted.

In 1979, Hatch received a best actor Golden Globe nomination for his leading role in Battlestar Galactica.

Other notable roles include his roles as Stephen Slade on Santa Barbara (1990) and as Silicon Assassin in The Silicon Assassin Project (2012-12).

He is survived by his son, Paul Michael Hatch.

A rep for Hatch did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.