RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Temporary Closes Her Boutique Following 'Difference of Opinion' with Business Partner

The doors to Melissa Gorga‘s boutique have closed — but only temporarily.

Nearly a year after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her business partner, Jackie Beard Robinson, opened the doors to their Montclair, New Jersey boutique — Envy by Melissa Gorga — the two women are going their separate ways following a “difference of opinion.”

But although Gorga will no longer work alongside Robinson moving forward, she has taken the reins as sole business owner.

“Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique. Melissa and her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing on it her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of Spring fashions,” a rep for Gorga said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday about the temporary closure.

According to the boutique’s website on Wednesday, Envy by Melissa Gorga’s homepage reads, “We are remodeling our website and adding new inventory. Please check back soon!”

In January 2016, Teresa Giudice stepped out alongside her RHONJ costars to celebrate her sister-in-law’s store opening.

“This just felt like the next step, to kind of open a store,” Gorga previously told PEOPLE of opening the store after launching her HSN jewelry line last year. “It felt like the next move. It’s pretty exciting.”