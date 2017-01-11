RHONJ's Gia Giudice Celebrates Her Sweet 16 with a Purple and Glittery-Themed Birthday Party

Gia Giudice rang in her sweet 16 in style!

In celebration of her daughter’s milestone birthday, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice threw a lavish party to honor her oldest child.

For the big 1-6, Gia opted for a purple and glittery-themed party held at the Dream Hotel in downtown New York City on Sunday evening.

The private room was adorned with purple, glittery and silver balloons — a set of large letter balloons spelled out “Gia” in addition to the two large numbered balloons that read “16” — and a silvery, sequined backdrop.

As for the birthday girl, Gia opted to wear a grey mini dress and simple black heels for her special day.

And what is a birthday party without cake? In addition to a two-tiered purple birthday cake, which was decorated with fake diamonds and candles, guests also enjoyed mini vanilla and chocolate cupcakes.

Teresa, 44, shared numerous photos from the event on Instagram, including a sweet picture of herself standing next to Gia at the party.

“Happy Sweet 16th Birthday Gia. Your my pride and joy. Hope you had a great time at your party with your friends at the @dreamhotels @palermosbaker @theballonbossnj #sweet16,” Teresa captioned the first photo from the evening.

Despite father Joe Giudice’s absence at the birthday party — he is currently serving his 41-month prison sentence after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud — Gia’s younger sisters Milania, Audriana and Gabriella each showed their support for their big sister at the celebration.

“Happy Sweet 16 my beautiful @_giagiudice,” Teresa captioned a solo photo of Gia at the event. “Love you so much Mommy. #sweet16.”

Although Teresa is missing her husband while he is away at prison, she told PEOPLE in September that she is keeping her priority and focus on her four daughters.

“What keeps me busy is my girls. I swear, that’s what makes the days go by. If I didn’t have them, I’d probably go crazy,” she said.

“Then I would really think about him 24/7 and it wouldn’t be easy,” she continued. “That’s what he said, too: ‘That’s what got me through the day was the girls. They kept me busy.’ And that’s how I am, I’m going through the motions of each day. I just can’t wait for each day to pass by for him to come home.”