Rhea Perlman Says Woody Harrelson Won't Be Different After Quitting Marijuana: 'Nothing Can Change Him'

Marijuana or no marijuana, Woody is still Woody.

Famously pot-friendly actor Woody Harrelson recently announced he’s quit smoking weed, and his former Cheers costar Rhea Perlman weighed in on the news on PEOPLE Now.

While Perlman hadn’t known he was sober at the time, she said she recently bumped into Harrelson at a premiere for his new film Wilson, and said, “He did seem rather straight.”

Still, just because Harrelson doesn’t smoke pot anymore doesn’t mean he’s lost his kooky charm. Asked if she thinks his new lifestyle will change his personality, Perlman said, “No, Woody is Woody, man, nothing can change him.”

Harrelson revealed the news in an interview with Vulture, where he admitted that he hasn’t gotten stoned in almost a year and that his hard-partying reputation is now a misconception.

“I am a party animal,” said Harrelson. “But on the other hand, I’m now extremely moderate, and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

The move may come as a surprise for Harrelson, 55, who has a decades-long history supporting the legalization of marijuana and has even served on the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

In April 2016, Harrelson was one of the first to apply to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Hawaii months after the state’s Department of Health approved the production of medical marijuana — though his request was denied.

“[It was] 30 solid years of partying too f—ing hard,” he said. “I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.”