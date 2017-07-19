Celebrity
8 Lessons Celeb Couples Learned After Splitting Up & Getting Back Together Again
Stars get candid about what they took away from their high-profile splits (and eventual reconciliations)
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 8
ANSEL ELGORT: 'I KNEW SOMETHING WAS MISSING'
They may be living it up as a picture-perfect couple (have you seen their Instagram pics?), but Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan — whom he had started dating in high school — did hit a rough patch in 2015. The couple split for five months before getting back together.
"I was doing okay," the Baby Driver actor told Details of being single. "But I knew something was missing, and I was like, 'Oh, that's love.' "
2 of 8
MILEY CYRUS: SOMETIMES YOU NEED 'TO REFALL FOR EACH OTHER'
In a revealing interview with Billboard, Cyrus spoke about the reason behind her 2013 split from fiancé Liam Hemsworth and their recently rekindled romance. "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," Cyrus told the magazine. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."
3 of 8
SHARON OSBOURNE: LIVING A CAREFREE LIFE IS WORTH IT
While husband Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity shattered the couple's marriage, The Talk co-host came to terms with a nugget of her own truth — five months following their split. "I am trying to learn – I try to not let things faze me. Before I was like [she makes a loud roar], 'How dare they this and how dare they that,' " Sharon told The Sun. "I was riled up at the slightest thing and then you realize as you get older that all these things aren’t really important."
4 of 8
GABRIELLE UNION: COMPROMISING IS KEY
After getting together in 2009, Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade went on a break in April 2013 before becoming engaged in December 2013 and tying the knot in September 2014. "I'd always wanted an awesome career with back-to-back projects, but I realized I wasn't willing to sacrifice my relationship for it," the actress told Glamour. "Moving forward, I decided my work schedule has to make sense for our family. Bottom line: If an issue's a deal breaker, it's a deal breaker. If your relationship isn't something you're willing to give up and you can compromise, do so."
5 of 8
ADAM LEVINE: IF YOUR PARTNER IS 'THE ONE,' ACT ON IT
For the Maroon 5 frontman, it took dating someone else to realize Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo was the one. Following the couple's brief breakup, Levine broke it off with fellow VS model Nina Agdal – whom he had been dating at the time – and promptly proposed to Prinsloo. "Famous last words, 'I'll never get married,' " Levine recalled on The Tonight Show in 2013. "I still don't necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful." The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are now parents to daughter Dusty Rose.
6 of 8
KRISTIN CAVALLARI: SEEK HELP IF YOU NEED IT
Cavallari and NFL star Jay Cutler were engaged back in April 2011 before calling it off that July – only to get re-engaged a few months later in November. The reason for their short-lived break? A lack of communication, which The Hills star revealed they continue to work on with the help of couples therapy.
"I credit [our therapist] for saving our relationship," the mom of three wrote in her book, Balancing in Heels. "She opened up our eyes to the other person's perspective and gave us great tools for communication ... We still periodically see her to this day."
7 of 8
PATRICK DEMPSEY: 'YOU HAVE TO WORK AT EVERYTHING'
Dempsey and wife Jillian went their separate ways after she filed for divorce in January 2015. But the actor, whose commitment to the racetrack is said to have been a major issue for the couple, recently confirmed the pair's reconciliation in an interview with ES Magazine. "You have to work at everything," he said. "And you cannot do everything. Something has to be sacrificed."
8 of 8
PINK: IT'S OKAY TO BE VULNERABLE
Marriage is work – as the singer and her motocross hubby Carey Hart proved to be true when they split after two years of marriage in 2008 (without officially divorcing) only to begin "dating" again in 2009.
"It's usually that you feel vulnerable, that you feel powerless, that you feel out of control, that you feel scared," Pink told The Advocate of the root of the pair's arguments. "I'm a pit bull, but I'm a toothless pit bull. I will totally attack, but I just really wanted you to rub my tummy. Why when I bite you do you not understand that I just want you to rub my tummy?"
