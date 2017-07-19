8 Lessons Celeb Couples Learned After Splitting Up & Getting Back Together Again

ANSEL ELGORT: 'I KNEW SOMETHING WAS MISSING'

They may be living it up as a picture-perfect couple (have you seen their Instagram pics?), but Elgort and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan — whom he had started dating in high school — did hit a rough patch in 2015. The couple split for five months before getting back together.

"I was doing okay," the Baby Driver actor told Details of being single. "But I knew something was missing, and I was like, 'Oh, that's love.' "