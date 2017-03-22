Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Wishes Her Mom a Happy Birthday: You’re ‘One of My Best Friends’

Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter is wishing her mom a happy birthday with an endearing post on Instagram.

Ava Phillippe, who closely resembles her famous mom, took to the social media platform to celebrate the Big Little Lies star’s 41st birthday on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, whose dad is actor Ryan Phillippe, posted a photo of her mom at her birthday dinner, along with the caption “Happy birthday to one of my best friends. 🎉🎂❤️💐.”

happy birthday to one of my best friends. 💋🎉🎂❤️💐 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

In the photo, Witherspoon sits in front of an amazing birthday cake, adorned with sparklers and an array of multi-colored roses.

The actress posted her own celebratory photo on Instagram Wednesday, showing herself holding pink balloons and wearing a custom-made birthday dress from her lifestyle brand, Draper James.

Feeling so much birthday love today! Thank you!!! I am one lucky gal 💖🎂🎈 (Even @draperjames made me my own dress! 😍) A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

“Feeling so much birthday love today! Thank you!!! I am one lucky gal 💖🎂🎈 (Even @draperjames made me my own dress! 😍),” she wrote.

Earlier this year, Witherspoon spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about growing older.

“It’s a great thing, getting older. You are who you are; you say what you mean,” she told the magazine.

From Coinage: The 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Witherspoon also spoke with Conan O’Brien on Tuesday night’s Conan about what it’s like raising teenagers.

“My daughter [Ava] said the other day, ‘It’s like we look like Dad, but we get our weirdness from you,’ ” Witherspoon said. “But I’m goofy. I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth. That’s the way we communicate.”