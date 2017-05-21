Reese Witherspoon Visits Her Old Dorm Room at Stanford and Meets the Current Tenant

While most college students are packing up their dorm rooms for summer, Reese Witherspoon is heading back to school for a visit.

The actress, 41, stopped by her old stomping grounds in Stanford University on Saturday and surprised a lucky college student while checking out the dorm room she used to call hers.

“Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room…. and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn!” Witherspoon captioned an Instagram photo. “She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!”

The Oscar winner was on campus to speak at an event for the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday,” she posted on Friday. “It was a honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big!”

Although the Big Little Lies star dropped out of Stanford to pursue acting, it may not be long before her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, 17, packs up for college.

Witherspoon recently spoke with Conan O’Brien about what it’s like raising teenagers.

“My daughter [Ava] said the other day, ‘It’s like we look like dad [Ryan Phillippe], but we get our weirdness from you,’ ” she said. “But I’m goofy. I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth. That’s the way we communicate.”