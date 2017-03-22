Celebrity

6 Times Reese Witherspoon Twinned with Her Children

That’s right, it’s biologically possible to “twin” with your offspring

By @mariayagoda

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

WHEN REESE AND DEACON WENT ON A HIKING TRIP

When we saw this selfie from Witherspoon's Instragram of herself and her 13-year-old son, our first thought was, "How did we miss this new Snapchat filter where you can pose with a younger version of yourself?!"

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

WHEN REESE ATTENDED THE HOT PURSUIT PREMIERE WITH AVA

The only difference between Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter is their dresses and hair color.

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

WHEN REESE AND DEACON HAD THE EXACT SAME SMILE

We would be creeped out if it weren't the cutest thing we'd ever seen.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

WHEN EVERYONE IN THE SQUAD WAS A CLONE OF EACH OTHER

Receiving the 29th American Cinematheque Award in 2015, Witherspoon brought her two oldest children as her dates – and the resemblance is unreal.

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

WHEN REESE AND DEACON HAD THE EXACT SAME SOUTHERN SENSIBILITY

At the tender age of 13, Deacon is already taking cues from his mother's garden-party-chic style, as demonstrated at his elementary school graduation.

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

WHEN AVA AND REESE LOOKED SO MUCH ALIKE WE HAD NO WORDS

NO WORDS.

