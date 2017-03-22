Celebrity
6 Times Reese Witherspoon Twinned with Her Children
That’s right, it’s biologically possible to “twin” with your offspring
WHEN REESE AND DEACON WENT ON A HIKING TRIP
When we saw this selfie from Witherspoon's Instragram of herself and her 13-year-old son, our first thought was, "How did we miss this new Snapchat filter where you can pose with a younger version of yourself?!"
WHEN REESE ATTENDED THE HOT PURSUIT PREMIERE WITH AVA
The only difference between Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter is their dresses and hair color.
WHEN REESE AND DEACON HAD THE EXACT SAME SMILE
We would be creeped out if it weren't the cutest thing we'd ever seen.
WHEN EVERYONE IN THE SQUAD WAS A CLONE OF EACH OTHER
Receiving the 29th American Cinematheque Award in 2015, Witherspoon brought her two oldest children as her dates – and the resemblance is unreal.
WHEN REESE AND DEACON HAD THE EXACT SAME SOUTHERN SENSIBILITY
At the tender age of 13, Deacon is already taking cues from his mother's garden-party-chic style, as demonstrated at his elementary school graduation.
WHEN AVA AND REESE LOOKED SO MUCH ALIKE WE HAD NO WORDS
NO WORDS.
