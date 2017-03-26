People

Reese Witherspoon Says She Is ‘Lucky’ as She Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Husband Jim Toth

We are obsessed with Reese Witherspoon’s troubled relationships on our new favorite show Big Little Lies, but we are equally happy to see that her real-life marriage is in a great place. The best actually — Reese and husband Jim Toth are celebrating their six-year wedding anniversary today, March 26th, and the actress shared a sweet message for her husband on social media.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a picture of herself and Toth standing side by side on the beach and taking in a romantic sunset. “Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man,” Witherspoon proclaimed. “…Happy anniversary JT!”

Toth, a talent agent, and Witherspoon got married on her Ojai ranch in 2011, in front of guests that included Gwyneth Paltrow and Tobey Maguire. It’s become something of a tradition for her to post an homage to her hubby on their anniversary. The two have one son together, Tennessee James.

Happy anniversary to this power couple!

This article originally appeared in Instyle.com