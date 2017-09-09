People

They Grow Up So Fast! Reese Witherspoon Wishes Daughter Ava a Happy 18th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Post

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

They grow up so fast!

On Saturday, Reese Witherspoon wished her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe a happy 18th birthday in an touching Instagram post.

“Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl,” Witherspoon wrote. “Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your huge heart and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom.”

Phillippe is every bit as gorgeous as her mother and much has been made about their family resemblance — especially when they post pictures wearing similar outfits.

Reese Witherspoon (left) and Ava Phillippe in August
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

While Witherspoon and Phillippe may look like sisters, many people also apparently think the teen’s father (and Witherspoon’s ex) Ryan Phillippe is her brother.

RELATED VIDEO: How Long Would Reese Witherspoon Last in the Wild?

“My daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother sometimes,” the actor said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year. “Which repulses her! Like, absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for her brother.”