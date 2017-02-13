There are an endless number of ways to make your love swoon on Feb. 14.

Kelsea Ballerini and fiancé Morgan Evans suggest gifting your significant other cute gadgets like an instant camera or sure-to-please libations, for instance.

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE pamper products like bubble bath and cozy sleep masks are perfect for treating ladies like his fianceé Peta Murgatroyd.

But while these celebrity Valentine’s Day all-stars nail romantic gift-giving, there are plenty of people out there who are full-on failures when it comes to exchanging gifts on the holiday. Take these 15 stories of problematic presents, courtesy of Reddit, as proof.

1. “In June, I found a potato that was in the perfect shape of a heart so I put it in the freezer for February. When I got it out and proudly gave it to my wife, it had literally turned black and started leaking juices in front of her.”

2. “Once I ordered my girlfriend flowers that didn’t arrive (or were stolen from the porch), so I gave her the delivery confirmation instead. It was not as funny as I thought it would be.”

3. “I bought my wife a microwave for our first Valentine’s Day. She had just moved into her new place and needed a microwave — not sure why everyone didn’t see how thoughtful I was being.”

4. “My dad is terrible at giving gifts. One Valentine’s Day he gave my mom, who was very heavy at the time and was always trying to lose weight, a box of sugar-free chocolate and a scale. She cried for days.”

5. “My girlfriend gave me a pack of cigarettes because I was trying to quit smoking, and she thought it would help me relax.”

6. “‘You can go get a new pair of glasses and I’ll pay you back.’ Thanks?”

7. “My (then) girlfriend and I met at a Wendy’s, which was being torn down for remodeling. My bright idea was to have dinner, a movie, and then swing by the wreckage and take a brick to remind us of the fast food chain that meant so much to us. Yikes.”

8. “My dad bought my mom a pencil sharpener one year for Valentine’s Day. My sister and I had pestered him relentlessly because never bought her a Valentine’s Day gift, so he kept his ears open for ideas She had been complaining that their pencil sharpener was junk, so he went out and bought this really nice electric one. My mom was SO mad and so he never bought her another Valentine’s Day gift again.”

9. “Divorce papers.”

10. “I bought my girlfriend a ‘World’s Okayest Girlfriend’ [mug.] She refuses to drink from it and I find it hilarious.”

11. “A girl I started dating a couple of months before Valentine’s Day had just gotten out of a long-term relationship with her high school sweetheart. She handed me a cute little bag with candy and a card. I opened the card and read her pouring out her soul to her ex-boyfriend, going on about how much she still thinks about him and loves him. Evidently she made two gift bags, one for me and one for the ex, and mixed them up.”

12. “Last year I got a gas station muffin that had a bite taken out of it.”

13. “My dad gave my step-mom a toilet seat once for Valentine’s Day. He genuinely thought he had the best gift ever.”

14. “My ex gave me a stuffed dog teddy bear, which I thought was strange because I am 100 percent a cat person. There was a little card pinned to its ear which had been signed ‘Love Sara.’ He re-gifted an old V-Day gift …”

15. “One time my dad got my mom earrings. My mom doesn’t have pierced ears. They had been married more than 10 years at this point. She was beyond mad at him.”

Stories have been edited from Reddit for length and clarity.