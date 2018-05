It’s back! Red Nose Day returns this Thursday, May 24, to raise money for kids in need throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. And just as in years past, it’s boasting a star-studded crew, who will do their hardest to make you laugh for donations (Kelly Clarkson, pictured, included).

The night kicks off with Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day at 8 p.m. and a special episode of Hollywood Game Night afterward. At 10 p.m., Chris Hardwick hosts The Red Nose Day Special, airing live from New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza. Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more will be on hand to tell heartwarming stories and score some laughs (see who else is joining the fun on the following slides!).

Red Nose Day raises money and awareness for children living in poverty in America and around the world. Since launching 2015, the campaign has raised over $100 million, positively impacting over 8.3 million children. Red Noses are on sale exclusively at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide; more than 8 million of the Red Noses have already been sold. You can also donate directly at rednoseday.org.

Red Nose Day was created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, and has raised more than $1 billion globally since its launch 30 years ago in the U.K. in 1988.