Rebecca Romijn Dishes on Her Twitter Feud with Yolanda Hadid — and what She Thinks About Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner

Rebecca Romijn is speaking out about her infamous Twitter feud with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

In April, the 44-year-old former supermodel made headlines when she commented on the changing world of fashion — saying that social media models are not “true supermodels.”

“No one has proven yet that numbers of followers translates to revenue,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people — legitimate fashion people — can’t stand it. Hate it that these, you know, social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion.”

“They are not true supermodels,” she continued. “And the thing is, I have always looked to Vogue magazine to lead the way, not be a follower. … So I have been disappointed that fashion magazines have been supporting this trend of social media stars to set our style standards.”

The comments upset Hadid, 53 — herself a former model and mother to daughter Gigi Hadid who, like Kendall Jenner, have a large Instagram following. She fired off a tweet to Romijn standing up for her daughter’s modeling career, which has included work for Sports Illustrated, Maybelline, Tom Ford and GUESS, among others well-known brands.

When Romijn tweeted that she “never talked smack” about Gigi or Jenner, calling them both “amazing & beautiful,” Yolanda wrote, “Kind, hard working and they accomplished more at half your age in the fashion industry.”

❤️Kind, hard working and they accomplished more at half your age in the fashion industry @KendallJenner @GiGiHadid https://t.co/WKBeORnQb6 — YOLANDA (@YolandaHFoster) April 29, 2016

So what does Romijn have to say about it all these months later?

“I didn’t speak to her at all. That’s the whole thing,” Romijn told PEOPLE Now about her first-ever Twitter feud with Yolanda. “First of all, her daughters’ names never came into the original conversation. That happened after the fact. And I was speaking purely about how fashion shouldn’t be following social media. Fashion should be leading the way.”

Romijn continued: “It was sort of more of a blanket, broader concept I was talking about. And then somehow these names got injected after I gave this interview. I wasn’t speaking about — those girls, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, they’re incredible models. They are supermodels. I know that they’re professional. They have a way better career than I ever had when I was modeling — way better career. I think that they’re phenomenal. It’s a question of — it’s a new era. It’s a new era that has redefined success.”

“But anyway, I just couldn’t believe that she got so involved,” the supermodel continued about Yolanda, whom she hasn’t spoken with since the feud. “I couldn’t believe that the mom got so involved.”

