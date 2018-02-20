Chrissy and John Share a Sweet Smooch, Plus More Real-Life Kisses That Look More Like Movie Kisses
You know, in case you needed proof that love really does exist
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 11
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
It's all about multi-tasking! The couple, who is expecting their second child together, sneak in a quick smooch before jumping back into their N.Y.C. photoshoot.
2 of 11
SAM SMITH & BRANDON FLYNN
Packing on PDA is a much better alternative to "mindlessly looking at your phone" during dog walking adventures.
3 of 11
COURTENEY COX & JOHNNY MCDAID
Because we've never seen a more adorable airport greeting.
4 of 11
SARAH HYLAND & WELLS ADAMS
They're knee-deep in the honeymoon phase, and we're all for it.
5 of 11
CAMILA ALVES & MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY
Alves should be required to teach a course on the proper way to kiss your S.O. based on that hair grab alone.
6 of 11
RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY
James and Inez's parents ignore the rainy weather, opting for a too-cute embrace and kiss to brighten up their day.
7 of 11
DANICA PATRICK & AARON RODGERS
Patrick gets a good luck kiss from her new boyfriend ahead of her final Daytona 500 race. All together now: Aww!
8 of 11
VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM
Star tip: Kiss like no one's watching, á la the Beckhams.
9 of 11
GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRADY
Not only did the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2017, but the team's quarterback also got to celebrate with a kiss from his supermodel-wife.
10 of 11
JADA PINKETT & WILL SMITH
Will we ever stop being obsessed with the longterm celeb couple? Definitely not, and this pic is proof of that.
11 of 11
MEGHAN TRAINOR & DARYL SABARA
Sabara comes out to lovingly support Trainor at the season finale viewing party of The Four: Battle for Stardom.
See Also
More
More
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner & More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social