Chrissy and John Share a Sweet Smooch, Plus More Real-Life Kisses That Look More Like Movie Kisses

You know, in case you needed proof that love really does exist

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 11

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted taking part in a photo shoot in NYC. The adorable couple could also be seen sharing some very loving kisses. <P> Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen <P><B>Ref: SPL898757 011214 </B><BR /> Picture by: Tom Meinelt / Splash News<BR /> </P> <P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR /> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR /> New York: 212-619-2666<BR /> London: 870-934-2666<BR /> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /> </P>

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND

It's all about multi-tasking! The couple, who is expecting their second child together, sneak in a quick smooch before jumping back into their N.Y.C. photoshoot.

2 of 11

MMV/BACKGRID

SAM SMITH & BRANDON FLYNN

Packing on PDA is a much better alternative to "mindlessly looking at your phone" during dog walking adventures.

3 of 11

BACKGRID

COURTENEY COX & JOHNNY MCDAID

Because we've never seen a more adorable airport greeting.

4 of 11

Rachel Murray/Getty

SARAH HYLAND & WELLS ADAMS

They're knee-deep in the honeymoon phase, and we're all for it.

5 of 11

Christopher Polk/Getty

CAMILA ALVES & MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Alves should be required to teach a course on the proper way to kiss your S.O. based on that hair grab alone.

6 of 11

KCS/Splash News

RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY

James and Inez's parents ignore the rainy weather, opting for a too-cute embrace and kiss to brighten up their day.

7 of 11

Reinhold Matay/AP/REX/Shutterstock

DANICA PATRICK & AARON RODGERS

Patrick gets a good luck kiss from her new boyfriend ahead of her final Daytona 500 race. All together now: Aww!

8 of 11

Dave Hogan/Getty

VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM

Star tip: Kiss like no one's watching, á la the Beckhams.

9 of 11

Bob Levey/Getty Images

GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRADY

Not only did the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2017, but the team's quarterback also got to celebrate with a kiss from his supermodel-wife.

10 of 11

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

JADA PINKETT & WILL SMITH

Will we ever stop being obsessed with the longterm celeb couple? Definitely not, and this pic is proof of that.

11 of 11

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

MEGHAN TRAINOR & DARYL SABARA

Sabara comes out to lovingly support Trainor at the season finale viewing party of The Four: Battle for Stardom.

See Also

More

More