Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel: 'I Don't Know that I Would Get Married Again'

Bethenny Frankel has made it clear her dating life is not her main focus these days — but does that mean she’s ruling out the possibility of remarrying entirely?

PEOPLE Now caught up with the reality star ahead of Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City season premiere, and Frankel opened up about how she feels about marriage after finalizing her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy last July.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot — especially since I’ve had a negative divorce,” she said. “There are a lot of members of our cast that are divorced, and people have had their issues, and I don’t know that I would get married again.”

Frankel, 46, also reflected on last season’s drama with Luann D’Agostino, 51, which exploded after Frankel accused her costar’s then-fiancé Tom D’Agostino, Jr. of cheating.

“Whatever is going on between Luann and Tom is their business,” she said. “I think that through this whole cycle I grew up a little bit. Because when I had that photo, I thought Luann would want to know that — I thought I had some big evidence that maybe she was making a mistake. But in fact, that’s not what she wanted and I don’t think that really it’s my job now to speculate about Luann’s marriage.”

“There’s a fine line between trying to be a friend and being like: ‘Wait, do you know this and should I tell you this?’ and being like: ‘You know what, you’re a grown woman, you have good instincts, and you and Tom are on the same page. Whatever page that is, it’s your business,’ ” added Frankel.

Luann and Tom tied the knot in December, and this season, fans will get to see Frankel making amends with Tom over what went down.

“I said, ‘Look, I’m really sorry if I caused you any trouble, I was trying to be a girl’s girl, I did what I thought was right,’ ” Frankel recalled to PEOPLE Now. “And he kind of brushed it off and just kept it moving.”

And these days, Frankel and Luann are “definitely” on good terms.

“She’s married, it happened, she’s happy,” said Frankel. “And she’s the only married member of the cast, so we need her, because we need somebody to uphold the title [of the show]. She’s like our mascot!”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.