Carole Radziwill Faces Split Rumors as Pal Says Relationship with Adam Kenworthy Is 'Not a Conventional Situation'

What’s going on between Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy?

The Real Housewives of New York City star and the chef first sparked breakup rumors last week after Radziwill, 53, unfollowed Kenworthy, 32, on Instagram. Now,Entertainment Tonight is reporting the two have called it quits — but a source close to the Bravo star tells PEOPLE it’s not that simple.

“They took a break — but they still spend a lot of time together,” says the source. “It’s still unclear. It’s not black or white. The truth is they have an unconventional relationship, and they’re in an in-between stage.”

A rep for Radziwill declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

“He moved out, but he never really moved in permanently,” continues the source, referencing a June episode of RHONY that depicted Kenworthy moving out of Radziwill’s apartment. “They took a trip right before the reunion. But it’s not a conventional situation.”

Radziwill has previously admitted that living under the same roof wasn’t a good fit for the couple.

“Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable,” she said during a RHONY confessional. “I didn’t want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I’m not that girl.”

“It’s time for him to have his own place,” she added. “I’m not sad. I think six months of living together was a lot for me, you know? It’s not like we don’t love each other. I feel like there’s balance again. Our relationship is not one where we should be living together.”

Radziwill opened up to PEOPLE last year about her relationship with Kenworthy, saying that when it comes to dating a younger guy, “there’s not a lot of baggage.”

“But it’s not really an age thing. Particular to Adam, there’s an innocence there and a newness and a curiosity that is nice,” she said. “I don’t think I wouldn’t date someone because they’re 60 or 30. [Age] is not one of the top three criteria. For me, it’s good values, integrity and character.”

“And looks and personality,” she added. “I mean, let’s be honest — you have to look cute and have a good personality.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.