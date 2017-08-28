Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Goes Instagram-Official with Her Boyfriend — Meet Her New Man!

Cynthia Bailey‘s personal life is heating up in Hotlanta.

Four months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Peter Thomas, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star made her new relationship Instagram-official, sharing a cuddly picture with motivational speaker Will Jones.

@mr.willj A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The pair are all smiles aboard a yacht in the selfie, posted Monday. Bailey, 50, also alluded to new love in a snapshot of her strutting down a dock, writing, “He’s got me feeling pretty special.”

He's got me feeling pretty special💋 #50cynt #cynthiabaileyeyewear #malories @malbaileymassie A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives Business Ever

Bailey and Thomas separated in 2016 and divorced last March, remaining open about their marital troubles on the Bravo reality show. Despite their split, the two remain friends.

“I’m really pleased with the way we handled our divorce,” Bailey told PEOPLE at the time. “I did not want to be mean, or ugly, or ratchet about it. I chose to be in my marriage. I was happy for many years in my marriage and a lot of great things came out of my marriage. I’m good, we’re good.”

Bailey is expected to return for The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 10th season, which premieres on Bravo sometime this fall.

—With reporting by DAVE QUINN