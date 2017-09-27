KERI RUSSELL & MATTHEW RHYS

The Americans costars opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not sex scenes are less awkward with your real partner. "There's that immediate thing where, like, physically you're comfortable together, and so that's fine," Rhys said. Although there's more physical comfort, the actor did admit that it's a little weird to have his actual girlfriend so exposed in front of the crew. "I get a little protective. I'm like, 'Can someone get her a f------' robe, please?! She's standing there naked, we've cut for five seconds, Jesus Christ.' And they're like, 'Dude, this is the fourth season,' " he joked.

In the same interview, Russell shared that she appreciates the way sex is depicted on their spy drama. "But I will say I sort of love the use of it on our show because, at least in my experience being a woman, you usually have to do the most sexy, the most in love, the most romantic version," she said. "In our show, I'm in a place of power: It's to get information from that person or to make that person feel a certain way. And that can be empowering."