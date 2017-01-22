Rashida Jones and Boyfriend Ezra Koenig Cozy Up at Sundance

It’s Ezra Koenig’s first time at the Sundance Film Festival, but the Vampire Weekend singer has a pro by his side — his girlfriend (and Park City vet!) Rashida Jones.

The cute couple — who have kept their relationship largely under wraps — stopped by the Variety Studio (sponsored by Orville Redenbacher’s) on Saturday and didn’t shy away from showing off some PDA.

“She was calling him ‘baby,’ and after her interview at the studio, she walked up to him and was hugging him,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They were very comfortable together.”

Jones — who returns to the annual film festival this year with the documentary Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On — was also spotted participating in a Google Home demo with her boyfriend, 32.

In 2015, the actress, 40, brought the original documentary Hot Girls Wanted to the festival. Three years prior, she promoted Celeste & Jesse — which she wrote and starred in — at the fest.