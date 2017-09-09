Ramona Singer Worried for Ex-Husband Mario’s Safety as He Braves Hurricane Irma’s Wrath in Florida

As Hurricane Irma inches closer and closer to Florida, Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is praying for a very surprising loved one still trapped in the category 3 storm’s path.

The 60-year-old Bravo blonde told The New York Post on Friday that her ex-husband Mario Singer is remaining in south Florida despite the life-threatening 125 mph winds and 12-18 inch rainfall expected.

Mario, who was caught with another woman by Ramona before their 2015 divorce, was married to the reality star for 23 years. They have one daughter together: Avery, 22.

“My daughter and I are concerned that he won’t evacuate,” Ramona told the paper of Mario while attending Nicole Miller’s New York Fashion Week show at the Gramercy Park Hotel Friday. “We both reached out to him, but he says that he’s gonna bunker down and sit this one through.”

Ramona might take some solace in hearing that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania‘s daughter Gabrielle Catania survived Irma’s wrath this week after being trapped at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts.

Catania and her ex-husband Frank Catania had hoped to bring their only daughter home from the Caribbean island prior to Irma hitting, but the airport had already been shut down she told Page Six on Thursday.

“Then the panic set in and I didn’t sleep for two days,” Dolores recalled. “There’s nothing you can do, Mother Nature is going to take its course. We couldn’t get to her, so we had nothing left but to pray at that point.”

Hi everyone thank you for all your prayers @gcatans is ok @rossvetschool no power yet but everyone is safe and sound thank god ❤️👍🏼🙏#itwasalongnight #hurricane2017#saintkitts🇰🇳#vetschoollife#🐶 A post shared by Dolores Catania (@dolorescatania) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Though the island experienced power failures and property damage, the university’s buildings sustained the strength of Irma — with Ross reporting that their infrastructure was maintained. Food and water has also been provided to residents.

Gabrielle was able to stay in touch with her parents, too, texting on WhatsApp and sending a video Dolores later posted to Instagram.

“To Gabby’s credit, she’s a scrapper,” Dolores said. “She’s a farm girl. She rides horses, she delivers cows. That’s what she did in undergrad. Gabby is a tough chick.”