Rachel Maddow, Frank Ocean and Ellen DeGeneres Top Out Magazine's Power 50 List

OUT Magazine is unveiling its annual list of the most influential members of the LGBTQ community.

Rachel Maddow topped this year’s list, with Anderson Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres taking the second and third spots respectively. The MSNBC anchor, 44, has the number one cable news show among adults, and her reporting on The Rachel Maddow Show helped her network beat rival CNN this quarter for the first time since the spring of 2014.

After reaching nearly 3 million viewers one night earlier this week, it’s easy to see why Maddow’s sphere of influence has earned her the top spot — an honor previously help by Apple CEO Tim Cook and DeGeneres.

“The annual Power 50 list recognizes those individuals who are working to make a positive impact on LGBTQ culture, beyond simply being at the pinnacle of their field/professions,” reads a statement from the magazine.

New to the list this year is R&B star Frank Ocean, 29, who released his critically acclaimed album Blonde earlier this year. “After Ocean came out, his music career took on a vital, intersectional role, bringing male pronouns into romantic mainstream R&B and emphasizing the complexity of human sexuality,” explains the magazine.

Another newcomer, Tarell Alvin McCraney, was honored for his work cowriting this year’s Best Picture winner at the academy awards, Moonlight. Taking the stage after the infamous Oscar-mixup with La La Land last year, the win “proved a historic moment for black people and LGBT people alike,” writes the magazine. McCraney, the movie’s co-screenwriter, also wrote the work the film is based on, which was loosely based on his own life.

Visit OUT.com for the complete list, which includes other notable members of the LGBTQ community like Transparent creator Jill Soloway, Feud: Bette & Joan show-runner Ryan Murphy and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.