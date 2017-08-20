Rachel Lindsay and Fiancé Bryan Abasolo Have Steamy Makeout Session During Miami Getaway

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo just can’t keep their hands off of each other.

The engaged Bachelorette couple headed to Miami over the weekend to spend time with Abasolo’s family, and were spotted packing on serious PDA at a pool party.

Photos of the outing showed the love birds locking lips near the pool, with Lindsay, 32, wearing a bikini, a patterned sarong and heels.

Meanwhile, Abasolo, a 37-year-old chiropractor, opted for sneakers and a pair of striped swim trunks.

Naturally, Lindsay couldn’t help but to document the weekend on her Instagram Story. The star shared a photo of herself and Abasolo cuddling close.

Later that night, the love birds swapped their swimming gear for some classy duds. They headed to a soirée where they met up with a few Bachelorette contestants that Lindsay sent packing.

“When you get along with your exes,” she wrote on a photo of herself and Abasolo posing with Josiah, Will and Matt.

Grandma's approval is always important…of course she passed the test w/ flying colors 🇨🇴💛💙❤️ #Miami #familytime #grandmaslove A post shared by Dr. Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love 💛 #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The romantic celebration apparently came after Lindsay got a stamp of approval from another special woman in Abasolo’s life: his grandmother.

“Grandma’s approval is always important … of course she passed the test w/ flying colors🇨🇴💛💙❤️ #Miami#familytime #grandmaslove,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself and Lindsay posing with his grandmother.

Before heading to Miami, Lindsay and Abasolo spent time in Texas with her family, according to E! Online.

Lindsay shared several Instagram photos of herself and Abasolo with her family, writing, “My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love💛 #familyfirst#houston #r&b #thankful.”