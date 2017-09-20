Did Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split After 10 Years Together?

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have reportedly called it quits.

The couple, who are parents a 2½-year-old daughter, split two weeks ago after nearly 10 years together, according to The Blast.

Bilson and Christensen, both 36, met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged later that year. The couple called off their engagement in August 2010 but reconciled just three months later.

Though the two were notoriously private, the Heart of Dixie star opened up about their relationship in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to,” Bilson said at the time. “I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.”

Most recently, she posted a photo of him on Instagram in April, wishing Christensen, “Happy Birthday Handsome.”

In 2015, the Star Wars star opened about naming their daughter Briar Rose.

“There’s a Disney reference there I suppose,” he said of her unique name. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

Their camps have not responded to requests for comment.

Us first reported the news.