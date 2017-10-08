Quiz: Which Stereotypical Horror Movie Character Are You?

Horror lovers and novices alike know all about the familiar character tropes: the final girl, the jock, the doomed skeptic.

So what would happen if you found yourself on the wrong side of the scariest flicks cinema has to offer? Could you defend yourself against Michael Myers? Rid your home of a demon possession? Take on an extraterrestrial terror? Or would your unfortunate fate be sealed the second the director yells “action”?

Take our highly scientific quiz below to find out where you’d fall amongst our horror movie favorites, and then see if you can spot yourself during your Halloween weekend monster movie binge.