Proud Dad David Beckham Takes Pictures As He Drops Brooklyn Off at College in New York

The oldest of the Beckham brood has left the nest!

David Beckham was spotted dropping off his first-born Brooklyn at college on Wednesday in New York City. While Brooklyn is the one moving away to study photography, it was David, 42, that couldn’t stop taking pictures of the 18-year-old as he documented the event.

The college freshman shared the major moment with just his dad as mom Victoria Beckham, 43, and younger siblings Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and Harper, 6, were not present.

The father and son kept the outing casual, wearing button-down shirts open over simple t-shirts and dark jeans. David capped off his look with a bright yellow beanie while Brooklyn looked ready for class with a bag over his shoulder.

Brooklyn recently told PEOPLE he was a “little nervous” to move out on his own, but excited to embark on this new journey.

“I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both,” he said. “I’m really excited to start and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.”

After dropping him off, David gushed about his oldest son on Instagram, where he uploaded a selfie of the two on the big day.

“Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️,” the former soccer star wrote.

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️

Victoria congratulated her son on his big move last week when she uploaded a shot of the two of them to her Instagram. The teary mom couldn’t help but brag about Brooklyn’s success.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you,” Victoria said.

Brooklyn released his first photography book titled What I See earlier this month.