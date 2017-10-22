Priscilla Presley Has Not Left Scientology Despite Reports, Rep Says

Priscilla Presley is still a member of the Church of Scientology, despite reports to the contrary.

A rep for the 72-year-old ex-wife of Elvis confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday that Presley has not left the church, which she has been a member of for decades.

Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that Presley had told friends she’d walked away from the religion. A source claimed to the Mail that Presley’s decision was inspired by daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s own long rumored exit from Scientology. (Lisa Marie has never commented on the subject.)

Presley is just one of many celebrities who belong to the controversial religion, including The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss, as well as Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

In recent years, Scientology has been brought even further into the spotlight following Kevin Can Wait star Leah Remini’s public split from the church after over over three decades. Remini has since repeatedly spoken out against Scientology, and now helms an Emmy award-winning A&E series about her and others’ experiences with the church.

The actress has frequently claimed that Scientology officials are controlling and intimidating toward members, and has accused the church of abuse and sexual misconduct. She’s also detailed on numerous occasions claims that the church encourages families to “disconnect” from relatives who choose to leave Scientology.

Remini previously told PEOPLE this year the process of adjusting to a life outside Scientology “doesn’t happen overnight” because “it’s a learning process; it’s changing the way you think.”

The church has denied all those claims, saying in a recent statement to PEOPLE of Remini, “Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life.” (Read the church’s full statement here.)

Still, Remini refuses to back down. She told PEOPLE, “I would like to be the face of resistance to abuse.”