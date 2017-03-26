For seven seasons, Pretty Little Liars has been one of the most talked-about shows on social media, and a cultural phenomenon. To celebrate wrapping the series, the six female stars — Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse — each got finger tattoos of their character’s first initial.

But the tattoo wasn’t their hands’ only PLL memento. The show’s executive producer I. Marlene King also gifted each of the girls a gold Cartier Juste un Clou ring.

“I just wanted to do something special for them,” King told PEOPLE at a Paleyfest L.A. panel for Pretty Little Liars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

“It’s the nail ring,” she continued. “I feel like the journey they’ve been on was such a struggle, and they’re so, so stronger for it, but yet beautiful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pretty Little Liars Is Ending After Season 7

King got a ring for herself as well, and was wearing it at the event. Though none of the Liars were wearing their wrap gift on Saturday, they were quick to explain the significance of the bauble.

“Oh my gosh, that ring. It’s in my jewelry box,” Mitchell said. “I think I’m just too scared to wear it out because I don’t ever want to lose it. It’s something that holds us all together.”

“I wish I was wearing it today,” added Parrish, who plays Mona Vanderwaal. “I’m not wearing it right now because I’m on the carpet. I can tell that all of us have been treasuring it and wearing it every day. Whenever we look down, we remember our bond, all of us, since the beginning.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Pieterse, who plays Alison DiLaurentis, lamented the fact that the accessory didn’t go with her look for the event, but admitted she sometimes cares more about matching her ensemble to the ring than the other way around.

“It didn’t go with my dress, unfortunately, but literally, sometimes I even plan outfits around it,” she shared. “It is gorgeous. It’s so special, you can’t not wear it.”

Pretty Little Liars‘ final season premiere airs on Freeform April 18.