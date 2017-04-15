Portlandia's Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Help Promote Women's Soccer

Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen have balls … soccer balls, that is.

The Portlandia stars teamed up withe the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to open the season Saturday at — where else? — Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The Orlando Pride will take on the Portland Thorns FC at 3 p.m. ET and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Armisen and Brownstein’s special (and hilarious) appearance during the kick-off event’s pre-game show.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek at what the duo has in store for soccer fans and be sure to tune into Lifetime for the pre-game show at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff.

The National Women’s Soccer League’s opening game airs Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET (pre-game) on Lifetime.