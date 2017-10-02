The Celebrity Power Couples the World Couldn't Get Enough of the Year You Were Born

1995: KELLY RIPA & MARK CONSUELOS

"When I met Mark, I was just sort of thunderstruck," Ripa recalled of the day Consuelos joined the cast of All My Children in 1995 to play her lover. She soon made a decidedly creepy move that, strangely enough, didn't backfire. "The next day I went up to him and, although I didn't even know his name, I said, 'I had a dream about you last night. We were married and had a little girl and were on a plane to Rome.' " They began dating that summer and eloped to Las Vegas the next year.