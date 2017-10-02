The Celebrity Power Couples the World Couldn't Get Enough of the Year You Were Born
We will never forget how hard we shipped Johnny and Winona
1980: PAUL SIMON & CARRIE FISHER
Their careers were hot, hot, hot by the time Simon and Fisher linked up in 1980. Not only did the actress reprise her role as Princess Leia in the second installment of the Star Wars franchise that year, but the musician released his Grammy-nominated album, One-Trick Pony. The couple married in 1983 and divorced the next year.
1981: PRINCESS DIANA & PRINCE CHARLES
Before Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 wedding, there was Princess Diana and Prince Charles' fairytale ceremony, which was widely billed as the wedding of the century. The royal pair tied the knot in 1981, causing everyone around the globe to swoon, happy-cry and base their own nuptials on the couple's own fête.
1982: SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE
Shortly after the rocker's decision to pursue a solo career, Sharon took on the role of his manager. It wasn't too long after that the couple got hitched in a Hawaiian ceremony in 1982. "She was always a very classy woman, smart and outgoing," Ozzy told PEOPLE. "I came from a totally different background, not as wealthy or educated, and I thought she was an impressive woman. Then one thing led to another, and I fell in love with her."
1983: GOLDIE HAWN & KURT RUSSELL
Hawn and Russell, who remain unwed, have been together for more than three decades — and continue to be more in love than ever to this day. "Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex," Hawn told PEOPLE of the keys to the actors' successful relationship. "If you don't nurture that, and remember, you’re done."
1984: DEMI MOORE & EMILIO ESTEVEZ
Much to the joy of Brat Pack fans, the former St. Elmo's Fire costars embarked on an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 1984 and led to an engagement in 1985. Sadly, their coupling came to an end in 1987. There seems to be no bad blood between the pair, however: they reunited decades later to play an onscreen couple in Estevez's 2006 film Bobby.
1985: BILLY JOEL & CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
After starring in the musician's "Uptown Girl" music video two years prior, the supermodel married Joel in 1985, and they spent nine years together before calling it quits in 1994. "Of course as you're going through it, you know, you can get a little bit raw, but you cannot find him saying a bad word about me or me saying a bad word about him, no matter what happens," Brinkley said of the couple's divorce.
1986: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER & MARIA SHRIVER
They seemed to come from different worlds — Schwarzenegger was an action star while Shriver was an award-winning journalist with ties to the Kennedy family — but they made it work for 25 years before ending their marriage in 2011.
1987: DEMI MOORE & BRUCE WILLIS
Although they split a decade after first getting together in the '80s, the actors have nothing but nice things to say about one another, and still come together frequently to co-parent their three adult daughters.
1988: LENNY KRAVITZ & LISA BONET
They may have called it quits years ago, but the rocker and The Cosby Show actress — who are parents to Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz — are the epitome of friendly celebrity exes, even walking red carpets together.
1989: PAULA ABDUL & ARSENIO HALL
The pair briefly dated in the late '80s, with the comedian starring alongside Abdul in her "Straight Up" music video.
1990: JOHNNY DEPP & WINONA RYDER
Winona forever! After meeting at the New York City premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989, the pair began dating and costarred in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. "There's been nothing in my 27 years that's comparable to the feeling I have with Winona," Depp, who even got a tattoo on his right arm that red "Winona Forever," once told PEOPLE. They split up in June 1993 (and he eventually tweaked the tattoo).
1991: NICOLE KIDMAN & TOM CRUISE
They married in 1990, but their relationship and careers continued to garner buzz a year after tying the knot. "I was so young when I got married. I look back now and I'm like, 'What?' " she told the U.K.'s Red magazine of her relationship with ex Cruise, whom she met on the set of Days of Thunder and divorced in 2001.
1992: COURTNEY LOVE & KURT COBAIN
Coming off the success of their band's respective albums, Nevermind and Pretty on the Inside, the First Couple of Grunge tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 1992.
1993: MARIAH CAREY & TOMMY MOTTOLA
Weddings are nice and all, but the true star of Carey's 1993 nuptials with the famed music executive was the superstar's show-stopping $25,000 Vera Wang gown. The couple split in 1998, but Carey's dress lives on forever.
1994: JOHNNY DEPP & KATE MOSS
After his relationship with Winona Ryder came to an end, the actor turned his sights to the British supermodel, whom he was with for four years. "I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust," Moss told Vanity Fair of their demise. "Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"
1995: KELLY RIPA & MARK CONSUELOS
"When I met Mark, I was just sort of thunderstruck," Ripa recalled of the day Consuelos joined the cast of All My Children in 1995 to play her lover. She soon made a decidedly creepy move that, strangely enough, didn't backfire. "The next day I went up to him and, although I didn't even know his name, I said, 'I had a dream about you last night. We were married and had a little girl and were on a plane to Rome.' " They began dating that summer and eloped to Las Vegas the next year.
